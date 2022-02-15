Gerben Bakker Sells 1,148 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.