Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Up 150.2% in January

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, a growth of 150.2% from the January 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GGB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.32. 9,681,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294,881. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Gerdau has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $7.27.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.2577 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

