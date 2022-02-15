Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). Gevo also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gevo.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Gevo stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,186. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $724.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Gevo by 691.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 589,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 515,217 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gevo by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 986,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 289,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gevo by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

