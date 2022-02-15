GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) vs. Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Critical Analysis

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vimeo and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vimeo currently has a consensus price target of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 70.82%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -9.35% -10.17% -5.72% GigaMedia -49.16% -5.26% -4.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and GigaMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $283.22 million 7.66 -$50.63 million N/A N/A GigaMedia $6.88 million 3.39 -$1.29 million ($0.26) -8.12

GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vimeo.

Summary

Vimeo beats GigaMedia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

