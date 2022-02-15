Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.78 Million

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report $217.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.40 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $196.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $909.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.20 million to $923.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $988.65 million, with estimates ranging from $979.90 million to $994.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. 2,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,928. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,971,000 after acquiring an additional 829,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after buying an additional 122,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,462,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

