Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.50) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 449.38 ($6.08).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 440.65 ($5.96) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 389.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 361.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.03. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 263.50 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 440.65 ($5.96).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

