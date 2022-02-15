Glencore’s (GLEN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.44) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLEN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 461.88 ($6.25).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 434.87 ($5.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 361.82. The stock has a market cap of £57.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 263.50 ($3.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 442.35 ($5.99).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

