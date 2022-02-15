Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report sales of $361.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $366.40 million and the lowest is $358.26 million. Globant posted sales of $232.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Ossiam bought a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Globant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.01. 3,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,023. Globant has a 12 month low of $191.92 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.89 and a 200 day moving average of $286.16.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

