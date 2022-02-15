Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Short Interest Update

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS GTMEF remained flat at $$69.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. Globe Telecom has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

