Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Down 31.7% in January

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GLUC stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Glucose Health has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

