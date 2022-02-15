Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
