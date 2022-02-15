Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 93,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 106.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $483,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.