Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.27

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.27 and last traded at $55.27, with a volume of 843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.74.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
