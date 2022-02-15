Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,161,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,246,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,341,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,697,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

DH opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

