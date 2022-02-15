Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of MarineMax worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

NYSE:HZO opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $277,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

