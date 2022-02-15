Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 39.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 268.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of APAM opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 167.44% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.85%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.42%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

