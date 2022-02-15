Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.14 Million Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Replimune Group worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 101,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $352,621.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REPL opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $799.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

