Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 291.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $105.81. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.