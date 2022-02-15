Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 108,707 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOPE stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.69.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

