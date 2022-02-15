GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading Down 6.2%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.98. 107,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 422,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get GoldMining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$298.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.69.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.