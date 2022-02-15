Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GT. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $4,264,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.