Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ GT opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.