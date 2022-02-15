Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $370.50 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $321.39 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

