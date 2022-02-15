Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $119.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

