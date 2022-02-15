Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,524 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,973,000 after acquiring an additional 315,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after buying an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after buying an additional 1,133,160 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

