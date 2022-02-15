Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,931 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Macy’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Macy’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Macy’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

