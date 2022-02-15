Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 868 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.45 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.22 and its 200 day moving average is $202.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.