Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

