GPT Group (GPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

GPT Group (ASX:GPT) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
About GPT Group
