GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 247.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $1,126,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GrafTech International by 60.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 688,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GrafTech International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,117,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 252,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in GrafTech International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAF opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

