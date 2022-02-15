Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Up 53.1% in January

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 966,500 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the January 15th total of 631,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,451,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ETHE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. 3,898,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

