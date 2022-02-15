GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Short Interest Update

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 278,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenVision Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other GreenVision Acquisition news, CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLBZ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 2,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,387. GreenVision Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25.

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that GreenVision Acquisition will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About GreenVision Acquisition

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

