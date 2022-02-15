Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Greif has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

