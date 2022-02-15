Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
GEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.
Shares of GEF stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Greif has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.
About Greif
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
