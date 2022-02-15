Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.38.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.