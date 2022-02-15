GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,192 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 686,619 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 361,309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,112,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of PRTK opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $182.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $61,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $76,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

