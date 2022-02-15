GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.36% of BioSig Technologies worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saltoro Capital LP increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 256,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 13.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSGM opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

