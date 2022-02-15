GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $368,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 403,251 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $42.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.
FirstEnergy Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
