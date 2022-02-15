GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 8,285 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

