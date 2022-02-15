GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 97,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.
About First Bancshares
First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.
