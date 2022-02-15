GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 97,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FBMS opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.