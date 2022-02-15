Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,771 shares during the period. Guardant Health accounts for approximately 5.2% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Guardant Health worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GH stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $180.83.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

