Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 4,347 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after buying an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after buying an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP opened at $192.35 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $126.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,467 shares of company stock worth $85,217,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

