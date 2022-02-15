Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 97,534 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,534 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Unum Group worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Unum Group stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

