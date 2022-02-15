Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,077 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

