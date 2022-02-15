Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 892 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.16. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
Boeing Profile
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
