GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Cap of $127.06 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00003826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $127.06 million and approximately $34.25 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002445 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,989,138 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

