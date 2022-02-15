H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) PT Lowered to C$3.25

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s previous close.

HEO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. raised their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

CVE HEO traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.49. 175,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,906. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The firm has a market cap of C$212.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

