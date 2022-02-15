Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLG opened at $13.56 on Monday. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $61.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Hailiang Education Group had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $65.19 million during the quarter.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.