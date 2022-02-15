Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.47 million, a PE ratio of -144.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

