Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €177.03 ($201.16).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($265.91) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €300.00 ($340.91) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLAG traded down €6.80 ($7.73) during trading on Thursday, reaching €250.20 ($284.32). 28,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €102.00 ($115.91) and a 12 month high of €295.00 ($335.23). The company has a 50 day moving average of €252.40 and a 200-day moving average of €219.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.