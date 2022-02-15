Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,234 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.18% of Hasbro worth $144,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

