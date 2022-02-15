Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 345.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Hayward by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hayward by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Hayward by 15.6% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 291,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth $678,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $380,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,785,992 shares of company stock valued at $55,687,327.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

